Cong Passes Off Image of Child Labour in Bangladesh As From India

The image was taken at a brick factory in Fatullah, a town in the outskirts of Dhaka. The caption states that “for each thousand bricks they (the children) carry, they earn the equivalent of 0.9 USD.”

We also found the image on GMB Akash’s official website and photo agency, Panos Pictures, which states that the picture was taken in 2008.

While Congress used an old picture from Bangladesh to depict growing concerns of COVID-19’s impact on children, experts have often stated that the pandemic has made children more vulnerable to child labour.

“The numbers related to child labour in India were bleak even before the pandemic. Census 2011 data suggests that the total number of child labourers in India between 5-14 years of age is 4.35 million (main workers) and 5.76 million (marginal workers) — a total of 10.11 million... The ongoing pandemic has augmented the existing causes of child labour, as well as added new ones,” writes Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY (Child Rights and You), in an article on The Quint.