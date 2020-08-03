Cong Leaders Falsely Claim Pic Shows Modi’s New Official Aircraft
The image shows the Boeing-787, also known as the ‘dreamliner’ and not Boeing-777, as claimed.
An image showing luxurious interiors of an aircraft has gone viral on social media, with the claim that it is from the new Boeing-777 bought by the Government of India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
The image is, however, of the Boeing-787, also known as the 'Dreamliner,' owned by a private charter flight company and not Boeing-777, as claimed.
CLAIM
Congress leaders Pankaj Punia tweeted the image of the luxurious aircraft along with a Times Now article on the two new Boeing-777 aircrafts that are supposed to arrive by September.
His tweet stated, "रफेल के शोर के पीछे एक और हवाई जहाज आएगा। असल मे 2 आएंगे.. ड्रीमलाइनर, एकदम ड्रीमी ड्रीमी प्लेन। कीमत दोनो की मिलाकर कोई साढ़े आठ हजार करोड़ . खैर, इंटीरियर देखिये। ड्रीमी ड्रीमी होइए। किसी के तो अच्छे दिन आये हैं।"
(Translated: Another air-plane is coming behind the noise of Rafale. Actually two will come...Dreamliner, absolutely Dreamy Dreamy plane. At a price of about eight and a half thousand crores for both. Well, look at the interior. Dreamy Dreamy. Someone's good days have come.)
In the now deleted tweet, Congress leader Jitu Patwari also shared the image, stating that it shows the interiors of PM Modi's plane.
Several other social media users also shared the same image with the claim that it shows PM Modi's new aircrafts.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The image is actually of Boeing-787, the 'dreamliner,' which was redesigned for VVIP travel and is owned by a private charter flight company.
A reverse image search led us to Deer Jet's website, a Chinese private jet company that charters luxurious flights for VVIP travel.
In 2016, Deer Jet purchased the Boeing-787 and repurposed it with the help of renowned French aircraft interior designer Jacques Plerrejean, as the "Dream Jet," the world's only VVIP configuration of the aircraft.
The viral image is of the Dream Jet's interiors, shared by the Deer Jet's website.
According to PTI, the government has bought two custom-made Boeing-777 for VVIP travel by PM Modi, the President and the Vice President, not the Boeing-787 (Dreamliner). They are set to be delivered in September and will be the new 'Air India One'.
Currently, Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind and VP Naidu fly on Air India’s B747 planes, which have the call sign ‘Air India One’, reports Hindustan Times. The plane is revamped for VVIP travel.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)
