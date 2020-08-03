Cong Leaders Falsely Claim Pic Shows Modi’s New Official Aircraft

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The image is actually of Boeing-787, the 'dreamliner,' which was redesigned for VVIP travel and is owned by a private charter flight company.

A reverse image search led us to Deer Jet's website, a Chinese private jet company that charters luxurious flights for VVIP travel.

In 2016, Deer Jet purchased the Boeing-787 and repurposed it with the help of renowned French aircraft interior designer Jacques Plerrejean, as the "Dream Jet," the world's only VVIP configuration of the aircraft.

The viral image is of the Dream Jet's interiors, shared by the Deer Jet's website.