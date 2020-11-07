BJP Min Falsely Claims ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogans Raised in Assam

When we did a keyword search for “Badruddin Ajmal in Assam” we found several news reports from 5 November when Badruddin Ajmal, AIUDF chief reached Silchar Airport and was welcomed by his supporters. We looked for videos posted by AIUDF supporters and came across several videos from different vantage points.

After analysing the videos carefully, we could hear the supporters shouting “Aziz Khan Zindabad” and Aziz Bhai Zindabad”.

Aziz Ahmed Khan who is an AIUDF MLA from Assam’s Karimganj South Vidhan Sabha constituency was accompanying Ajmal at the airport. Slogans of “AIUDF zindabad” were also raised.

Videos posters by AIUDF supporters can be found here and here.