Biryani Laced With Drugs for Hindus? No, Photos Are Unrelated

A collage of pictures is being circulated on social media with a claim that a restaurant based in Coimbatore is making biryani for Hindus ‘laced with tablets that makes one impotent’.

The message which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook reads, “Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims and Hindus. The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. Restaurant in Coimbatore called Masha Allah of Rehman Bismillah was caught selling such Biryani. Beware! They’re getting at you in every possible way.”