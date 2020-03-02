Biryani Laced With Drugs for Hindus? No, Photos Are Unrelated
CLAIM
A collage of pictures is being circulated on social media with a claim that a restaurant based in Coimbatore is making biryani for Hindus ‘laced with tablets that makes one impotent’.
The message which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook reads, “Biryani is cooked in separate vessels for Muslims and Hindus. The Biryani for Hindus is laced with tablets that makes one impotent. Restaurant in Coimbatore called Masha Allah of Rehman Bismillah was caught selling such Biryani. Beware! They’re getting at you in every possible way.”
Many users shared the message on Facebook with the same claim.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
On conducting a reverse image search on the pictures in the post we found out that the pictures were unrelated and old.
The first picture of of a man with biryani could be found in a video which was posted by a channel called ‘Street Foodie Official’ which was posted on 30 June, 2016.
The picture was used as the thumbnail for the video.
The second image of the medicines which has been used in the post is an old image and it shows illegal drugs worth Rs 4 million which were recovered from an elderly man and his son in Colombo. The images were used in an article which was published on Daily Mirror Online in May, 2019.
Further, the Twitter handle of Coimbatore City Police refuted any such claim and asked users to refrain from sharing fake news.
Clearly, a set of unrelated and old pictures have been shared online with a false communal narrative.
