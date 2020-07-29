App Using Phone Camera for Measuring Oxygen Levels Not Reliable

Now, let’s understand what is the purpose of a pulse oximeter and how it functions. A tutorial on the website of World Health Organisation (WHO) mentioned that a pulse oximeter is composed of a sensor (probe) and monitor with the display.

While speaking to The Quint, Dr Vikas Maurya said that there is blood flow in the nail band of the fingers and the haemoglobin present there which basically carries the oxygen, sends out a wavelength which is seen on the monitor.

“All pulse oximeter probes (finger or ear) have light emitting diodes (LEDs) which shine two types of red light through the tissue. The sensor on the other side of the tissue picks up the light that is transferred through the tissues,” the WHO website mentions.

How will a technology like that work in a mobile application?