Parents Panic About the Measles-Rubella Vaccination: Is it Safe?

BOOM also spoke to experts who confirmed that the vaccine does not pose serious health risks other than some short term reactions, which is the case of other vaccines as well. It may include mild fever, running nose, drowsiness, irritability and pain/ swelling at the spot of injection.

Dr Naveen Thacker – Coordinator and Executive Director-Elect, International Paediatric Association – said, “MR-Vaccine is very safe”. He also pointed out that the MR-Vaccine is not completely new as the private practitioners were already using the combination vaccine of MMR in India for several years.

Dr Sylvia Karpagam, Public Health Doctor, said that the vaccine itself does not have serious side effects but there can be mild reactions. Karpagam was of the view that the parents should be informed about the side effects in advance. This, she said, will in fact help in controlling the panic even if the child faces minor reactions. She also said that parents should be given the choice to opt their children out of the MR vaccine campaign if they have received MMR vaccines.