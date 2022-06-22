No, Aaditya Thackeray Hasn't Removed 'Minister' Reference From His Twitter Bio

As the situation for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra gets tougher by the minute, several news organisations and journalists are now claiming that Aaditya Thackeray has removed the reference to his Cabinet position from his Twitter bio.

The move is big touted as a big 'development' amid the turmoil that the government faces due to the rebellion of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who has claimed that he has the support of around 46 MLAs.

However, a look at the internet archives of the profile of Thackeray – who is the minister of environment and tourism – shows that he never mentioned his Cabinet rank in his bio.

(Click here to read all the live updates related to Maharashtra.)