Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves UCC Draft Report, Bill Likely To Be Tabled on 6 Feb

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday, 4 February, approved the draft report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), news agency ANI reported. The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence.

The UCC bill is likely to be tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly on 6 February. A special four-day session of the Assembly will take place from 5 to 8 February.

If approved, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to implement the UCC.