UP Cabinet Expansion: Yogi Attempts Caste Balancing Ahead of Crucial Election

BJP had recently announced it will go to polls with Nishad party in alliance. Post this development, speculation of Sanjay Nishad's induction in Yogi Cabinet was doing rounds in the political corridor, however he had to make peace with BJP making him MLC.

Something very similar had happened with BJP MLC AK Sharma who was rumoured to be getting an important post in the state Cabinet though he was later made party's deputy chief in the state. Speculations were also afoot that the former IAS, AK Sharma, considered to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's man in Gujarat, was slated to get a ministerial berth but Adityanath vetoed it.

Another important takeaway from the Cabinet expansion is that the party might be wary of caste census but is trying to strike a caste balance before the important election, which is seen as litmus test for the BJP trying to retain the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, unlike some of his counterparts in other BJP-ruled states who could not complete their terms, is trying to send a message that he is in control of things in the state, though last-minute reshuffle and caste balancing could be seen as attempt to avert a crisis situation.