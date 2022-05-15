Total Lunar Eclipse on 15 May: Date, Time & How To Watch Chandra Grahan Live
The total lunar eclipse can be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of NASA.
The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will occur on Sunday, 15 May 2022. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between Sun and Moon, consequently casting its shadow upon Moon.
The lunar eclipse on Sunday will be a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when Moon moves into the inner part of Earth's shadow, also known as the umbra. Some of the sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere reaches the Moon's surface, lighting it dimly. Sometimes, during the eclipse, Moon also appears a bit reddish. This is, sometimes, also referred to as 'Blood Moon'.
Lunar eclipse is also known as Chandra Grahan in Hindi.
NASA further added that the eastern half of the United States and all of South America will witness every stage of the lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible in much of Africa, western Europe, Central and South America, and most of North America.
However, the Chandra Grahan on Sunday, will not be visible from any part of India.
Total Lunar Eclipse Time
The Total Lunar Eclipse is scheduled to begin at 10:10 p.m. EDT on 15 May 2022 and at 7:40 a.m. IST on 16 May 2022.
How & where to watch Chandra Grahan live stream in India?
Various YouTube channels will live stream the total lunar eclipse on 15 May 2022. Moreover, you can also watch it live online on NASA's official YouTube channel and on nasa.gov/nasalive, from 11 pm ET onwards.
