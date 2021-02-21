Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In P Chidambaram’s column for The Indian Express, he talks about Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2020-2021 and tells the reader that “due to incompetent management, the economy is at the same level as it was three years ago”.

He writes that the Finance Minister refused to entertain Chidambaram’s argument that the budget projections lacked credibility. The numbers were optimistic and ambitious since the “GDP growth had slowed down for seven successive quarters (4 quarters of 2018-19 and 3 quarters of 2019-20) and was poised to slide further in Q4 of 2019-20”, writes Chidambaram.