Solar Eclipse April 2022: Date, Time, and How To Live Stream

Earth will witness its first Solar Eclipse of the year 2022 on Saturday, 30 April.

A Solar Eclipse occurs when the moon comes in between Sun and Earth. As result of this movement, light from the Sun is blocked and moon casts a shadow on part of the Earth.

However, the Solar Eclipse on Saturday will be a partial one. According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse is visible when Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun.