Punjab CM Mann Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of Farmer Killed in Farmers' Protest

21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh was killed and 12 police officers injured in clashes at the Khanauri border.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday, 23 February, a Rs 1 crore compensation and government job for the sister of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died at the Khanauri border point during the farmers' protest.

"The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement on the Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job by his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against the culprits," Mann said in a post on X in Punjabi.

21-year-old Singh was killed and 12 police officers injured in clashes at the Khanauri border point in Punjab-Haryana, during the protests by farmers.

Farmer leaders are also demanding that a case be filed against those responsible for the death as well as "martyr" status for Singh, who hailed from Ballo village in Bathinda, as reported by news agency PTI.

