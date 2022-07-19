Woman Gives Birth Outside Ward in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital; DCW Issues Notice
The hospital said in a statement that the patient was offered admission but did not return with the admission paper.
A video of a woman giving birth right outside the pediatric ward of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital went viral on Tuesday, 18 July, inviting a notice from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), even as the Centre-run hospital denied any negligence.
As the video went viral and the DCW took cognizance of the matter, the hospital said in a statement that the patient was offered admission but did not return with the admission paper.
In the video, the lady is seen giving birth to a child right outside the hospital ward. Another woman can be heard claiming that the pregnant woman was lying outside the hospital the entire night as the doctors did not admit her.
The hospital, however, said that they have a no-refusal policy.
The woman, Poonam, aged 21, was referred from Dadri on 18 July, said the hospital in their statement. By Tuesday afternoon, Poonam had been admitted to the ward. The hospital said that the baby, weighing 1.4 kg and the mother were both in a stable condition.
Hospital Says They Follow a‘No-Refusal’ Policy
The hospital maintained that she had been examined on Monday evening.
“As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by the SR (senior resident) on duty at 5:45 pm on 18.07.22 and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labour. The patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission paper," the statement read.
It further said, “The next day, senior resident on morning GRR (gynae receiving room) duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside. A team from GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient's delivery was taken care of.”
The hospital said that there are six doctors, including two senior doctors, in the GRR.
DCW Issues Notice To Hospital
The DCW asked the hospital to provide them with a detailed action report, the reasons if any for refusal for her admission, a copy of an inquiry report on the matter, and a copy of the standard operating protocol for when a patient is in a state of emergency. They also asked for details of the staff responsible for the negligence and the date and time of when she was first admitted as well as since when she had been lying outside the hospital.
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, “Such incidents where even reputed government hospitals deny admission and care to critical patients break the trust of common people in the public healthcare system. I have issued a notice to Safdarjung hospital and have asked the hospital authorities to fix accountability in the matter. The incident is shameful and urgent steps must be taken to ensure action against the negligent officers and to rectify the situation so that it is never repeated again."
