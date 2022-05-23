YSRCP MLC Booked For Murder of Former Driver, Victim's Family Demand CBI Probe
A murder case has been registered against Bhaskar
Almost three days after V Subrahmanyam, a former driver of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, died under suspicious circumstances, the Andhra Pradesh police have booked the MLC for his alleged role in the death.
A murder case has been registered against Bhaskar, reported news agency PTI.
However, not satisfied with the police probe, the deceased driver's wife has been urging for a CBI investigation into her husband's death. Ever since the incident came to light a few days ago, Dalit organisations and the Opposition TDP have been putting sustained pressure on the police, demanding that the ruling party's MLC be arrested.
What Had Happened?
Claiming that Subrahmanyam had died in a road accident, the MLC handed over the driver's body to his family after mid-night on Thursday, 19 May. He had allegedly carried his body in his car with a registration number of 'AP 39B 0456' to the victim's house, reported The Hindu.
However, the legislator reportedly fled the scene when the family was not entirely convinced with him and suspected foul play. Earlier that night, Bhaskar had gone to Subrahmanyam's house and took him away.
Police told PTI that there was no indication of a road accident at Nagamalli Thota Junction as claimed by Bhaskar.
Subrahmanyam was working with Bhaskar for the past five years and had quit recently.
The late driver's wife Aparna, who is pregnant, has since alleged that the police tried to silence her. "Women police beat me up to give a statement that my husband died in an accident. They also offered me inducements but I did not budge," she said, as per PTI.
Accusing the MLC of murdering her husband, she has further said a CBI investigation was required to render her justice as the probe carried out by Kakinada police was questionable.
Although the victim's family alleged that it was a case of murder and said the MLC was involved in it, the Sarpavaram police had initially registered a case of only suspicious death under Section 174 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). Later, after Subrahmanyam's kin insisted that murder charges be added, police added Section 302 (murder) of IPC. Besides, relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added.
'Every Effort Is Being Made to Save the MLC': Former MP Harsha Kumar
Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy said they would carry out a through probe once post mortem report in filed.
Meanwhile, GV Harsha Kumar, a former MP, has alleged that every effort was being made to save the MLC as he is a "benami" of several top YSRCP leaders. Kumar demanded that the high court take suo moto cognisance of the case and conduct a detailed inquiry. The culprits should be booked, he said.
Former chief minister and TDP President Chandrababu Naidu, has questioned why the police have not arrested the MLC yet. He reportedly spoke to the driver's wife over the phone and assured that his party will help her in getting justice.
"The police stations are giving rise to a lot of suspicions. The MLC has to be arrested forthwith," Naidu said.
(With inputs from PTI, The Hindu.)
