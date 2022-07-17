'Wrong To Deny Approval for My Singapore Visit': Arvind Kejriwal Slams PM Modi

It is necessary, Kejriwal added, that the prime minister look past the differences in opinion between the Union government and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and prioritise the country's international representation.

He also pointed out that when Modi was Gujarat's chief minister and the US had declined to give him an education visa, the entire country had stood by him.

"It is then, unfair and against the country, to stop me from going here," he said.

AAP also raised this issue at the all-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. The meet, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, was held on Sunday.

In 2019, the Union government had denied approval to Kejriwal for a similar visit. It had claimed that it was "unbecoming of a chief minister" to participate in a meeting for mayors. Thereafter, Kejriwal addressed the meet online.