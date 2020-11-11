Will Nitish Kumar Retain Bihar CM Post? Here’s What BJP Has to Say

“Nitish ji will remain Chief Minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this,” the BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi and Deputy Chief Minister said, NDTV reported.

Sushil Modi further added, “In an election, some win more and some win less. But we are equal partners”.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sushil Kumar Modi said that people of Bihar have expressed their faith in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the fourth time, which is not an ordinary situation.

He went on to say that in Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people have trusted for the fourth time and added: “They have given a clear mandate to the NDA, there is no confusion.”

Meanwhile, another source told NDTV that “the balance of power is likely to be different.”