Bengal: Where We Don't Do Politics In Vivekananda's Name, But...

As the national and local media monitored the battle for Vivekananda on the streets of Kolkata very, very closely, it would seem that in terms of sheer numbers (as indicated by the wide-angle, tight angle and drone shots circulated by IPAC) the TMC may have won this round of “Whose Bengali Luminary Is It Anyway?”. But, with the elections around the corner, there are quite a few more rounds to go.