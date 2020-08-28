Why BJP Will Fight Bengal 2021 ‘Under PM Modi’, With No CM Face

For a while now, there has been intense speculation over who the saffron party could front as a chief ministerial face in Bengal, against Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Over time, several names have been thrown around as “contenders” for a spot on the poster opposite CM Banerjee. These include those of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, MP Babul Supriyo, former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy and even cricketer Sourav Ganguly! In fact, the name of a monk from Ramakrishna Mission was also doing the rounds for a while.

These reports were accompanied by that of a power struggle between the pro-Dilip Ghosh and the anti-Dilip Ghosh factions in the state BJP.