Is BJP’s Criticism Of TMC Opting Out Of Central Schemes Justified?

The 125-day Abhiyaan, starting 20 June, has been launched in 116 districts across six states. West Bengal, despite having reportedly received over 1 million returnee migrants over the course of the pandemic, is not one of these six states.

Out of the six in the list- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha- three are NDA ruled states.

In response, the BJP said that the state government had not provided the Centre a district wise list of the migrants in each state. More importantly, it continuously pointed out that the West Bengal government had opted out of central schemes like Ayushmaan Bharat and PM-KISAN.

In case of both schemes, the Bengal government has said that it has “better” state-run schemes in place.

So who is correct in this case?

To ascertain this, we compared the PM-KISAN and Ayushmaan Bharat with the corresponding schemes in West Bengal. We also examined if the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan can be considered in the same category as the two other central schemes.