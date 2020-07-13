Bengal BJP MLA Found Hanging Near Home in North Dinajpur
Debendranath Ray, MLA from Hemtabad, was earlier with the CPI(M) and later switched to BJP.
BJP MLA from West Bengal's Hemtabad constituency, Debendranath Ray, was found hanging near his home in the state's North Dinajpur district on Monday, 13 July.
"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said to PTI.
Ray had contested from Hemtabad – an SC-reserved constituency – on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016, but later switched to the BJP.
The state BJP and its leaders have tweeted condoling Ray's death and have also raised questions on whether the death was cause by suicide or a political murder.
"The way he has been hung shows that this is a conspiracy and pre-meditated murder made to look like a suicide. We feel that the Trinamool Congress is behind this murder and orchestrated this because of the large support the BJP is getting from the people of North Dinajpur,” said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.
West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, too tweeted about the same.
The state government and Trinamool Congress are yet to react to these allegations.
Police sources say that investigation is underway and have refused to reveal what the circumstances of Ray's death were.
