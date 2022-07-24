ADVERTISEMENT

WB Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 1-Day ED Custody

At least Rs 20 crore in cash was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
WB Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 1-Day ED Custody
i

A day after the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday, 24 July, has taken one-day custody of the minister's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.

Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday, reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the TMC demanded a time-bound investigation in the ED case against the Cabinet minister, asserting that the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.

Meanwhile, the ED moved the Calcutta High Court against the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court order on Chatterjee’s admission at SSKM Hospital.

The central agency has sought to shift Chatterjee to Command Hospital.

Also Read

Explained: TMC's Partha Chatterjee and the ED Case Over Recruitment of Teachers

Explained: TMC's Partha Chatterjee and the ED Case Over Recruitment of Teachers
ADVERTISEMENT

ED Conducts Raids in West Bengal

ED personnel had on Friday, 22 July, carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe of the money trail in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and government-aided schools.

At least Rs 20 crore in cash, along with other items, was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests His 'Aide' Arpita Mukherjee

After TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, ED Arrests His 'Aide' Arpita Mukherjee

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×