WB Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 1-Day ED Custody
At least Rs 20 crore in cash was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee.
A day after the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday, 24 July, has taken one-day custody of the minister's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.
Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday, reported ANI.
Earlier on Sunday, the TMC demanded a time-bound investigation in the ED case against the Cabinet minister, asserting that the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.
Meanwhile, the ED moved the Calcutta High Court against the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court order on Chatterjee’s admission at SSKM Hospital.
The central agency has sought to shift Chatterjee to Command Hospital.
ED Conducts Raids in West Bengal
ED personnel had on Friday, 22 July, carried out raids at various places in West Bengal as part of their probe of the money trail in a teacher recruitment scam at government-sponsored and government-aided schools.
At least Rs 20 crore in cash, along with other items, was recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee.
