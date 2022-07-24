WB Minister Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Sent to 1-Day ED Custody

A day after the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday, 24 July, has taken one-day custody of the minister's close aide, Arpita Mukherjee.

Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday, reported ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the TMC demanded a time-bound investigation in the ED case against the Cabinet minister, asserting that the party will not interfere politically if any leader has done anything wrong.