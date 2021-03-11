Chaos in Delhi Assembly Over Riots Report: BJP MLA Marshalled Out

Delhi saw violence in February last year, which resulted in the death of about 53 people. A majority of the victims were Muslims. Starting on 23 February, clashes frequently erupted between anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Delhi Police has stuck to its claim that the riots were part of a larger ‘conspiracy’ to defame Modi during former US President Donald Trump’s Delhi visit. On the other hand, the police has been accused of either their complicity in the violence, or their inaction.

Several activists such as Umar Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi among others, who led the anti-CAA movement, have been subsequently arrested and charged with sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).