UP Police Files FIRs Against 19 in Hathras Case – Who Are They?

Amidst mounting criticism over its handling of the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh police has said that it has registered 19 FIRs across the state, claiming that there was a "conspiracy" being hatched to push the state into turmoil.

Some of the charges included by the police in the main FIR filed in Hathras case include sedition, conspiracy and promoting religious hatred. Here are some of the people who have been named by UP Police in these FIRs.