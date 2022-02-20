'Serious Threat to Learning': Tripura Bans Political Events, Rallies at Schools
The government announced this in an order issued on Saturday, 19 February.
Calling political events and rallies a "serious threat to teaching-learning activities" at schools, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura has banned political parties from using school resources like playgrounds to conduct their rallies and events, reported The Indian Express.
The government announced this in an order issued on Saturday, 19 February. Chandni Chandran, the director of school education said in the order that "..no school resources including playground shall be used by any political party/organiser to conduct political functions/rallies etc..."
The order also clarified guidelines for using school buildings, playgrounds, classrooms and its premises for holding political events. It said that a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the director of secondary or elementary education directorate or concerned district officer for holding other activities only after school hours or on holidays.
Noting that a few headmasters or teachers-in charge had been allowing political gatherings during school hours, the order said that the state education department would hold them "completely unacceptable" adding that they present a "serious threat to teaching-learning activities" and are violative of the department's norms more so since the schools have re-opened after a long break following the outbreak of COVID-19, reported The Indian Express.
The order further warned against future violations and said that appropriate action will be initiated against headmasters or teachers-in charge for violations they had committed in the past.
Henceforth, if any programme is planned, the headmasters or teachers-in-charges will be required to inform the district education officers about it, the order stated, adding that the matter would immediately be taken up with the police and local administration and cancellation of the same would be sought.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
