'Serious Threat to Learning': Tripura Bans Political Events, Rallies at Schools

The order also clarified guidelines for using school buildings, playgrounds, classrooms and its premises for holding political events. It said that a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the director of secondary or elementary education directorate or concerned district officer for holding other activities only after school hours or on holidays.

Noting that a few headmasters or teachers-in charge had been allowing political gatherings during school hours, the order said that the state education department would hold them "completely unacceptable" adding that they present a "serious threat to teaching-learning activities" and are violative of the department's norms more so since the schools have re-opened after a long break following the outbreak of COVID-19, reported The Indian Express.

The order further warned against future violations and said that appropriate action will be initiated against headmasters or teachers-in charge for violations they had committed in the past.

Henceforth, if any programme is planned, the headmasters or teachers-in-charges will be required to inform the district education officers about it, the order stated, adding that the matter would immediately be taken up with the police and local administration and cancellation of the same would be sought.