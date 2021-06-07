‘Uncleji’: Mahua Moitra’s Twitter Spat With WB Governor Escalates
The TMC MP accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of “settling in” an “extended family” at Raj Bhawan.
With the feud between the Centre and the West Bengal government having escalated over the past few days, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is now locked in a war of words on Twitter with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing the latter of "settling in" an "extended family" at Raj Bhawan as Officers on Special Duty (OSDs).
‘Distraction Strategy’
After Moitra's tweet on Sunday, 6 June, sharing the names of six OSDs and their purported relation with the governor, who she referred to as 'Uncleji', Dhankhar hit back, saying, "Assertion Mahua Moitra in tweet and Media that six coterminous appointee OSDs in personal staff are relatives is FACTUALLY WRONG. OSDs are from three states and belong to four different castes. None of them is part of close family. Four of them are not from my caste or state."
He further called it a "'distraction strategy to divert attention from alarming law and order scenario."
Just minutes later, Moitra responded again, asking Dhankhar to come clear on the antecedents of the appointments and how each one got into Raj Bhawan. "Do it NOW. BJP IT Cell can't get you out of this one Uncleji.. And I don't think Vice President of India also happening for you," she posted.
Where it Started
On Sunday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar put out multiple tweets slamming the West Bengal government over the law and order situation. Tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dhankhar said the "security environment is seriously compromised", as he called upon the chief secretary to brief him on the situation and indicate all the steps taken to contain post-poll violence on Monday.
"Most unfortunate that state functionaries @MamataOfficial are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice unfortunately engaged as extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents," he posted.
The posts prompted Moitra to hit back, saying, "Uncleji only way WB’s 'grim situation' will improve is if you move your sorry self back to Delhi & find another job."
Centre vs West Bengal
Governor Dhankhar has frequently had run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government over a range of issues. The most recent of these was the row over Mamata Banerjee 'skipping' a review meeting by PM Narendra Modi on Cyclone Yaas, with the governor remarking, "Ego prevailed over Public service".
After the election results in the state, in which the TMC scored a decisive victory over the BJP, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been locked in an escalating feud with the BJP as well as the Centre.
In the aftermath of the PM review meet controversy, the recall of the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to Delhi became a flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government. Eventually, the chief secretary retired and was appointed as chief advisor to the CM.
