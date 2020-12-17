TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari Quits From Asansol Civic Body Chief Post

Close on the heels of Suvendu Adhikari, another TMC leader tendered his resignation from a crucial post on Thursday, 17 December. Trinamool Congress leader, Jitendra Tiwari, resigned from the post of Chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Tiwari’s resignation comes just days after he accused the state government of not letting the city receive funds to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre under the Smart City project because of political reasons.