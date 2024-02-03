'No Regrets': BJP MLA Shoots At Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station in Thane

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA was arrested for shooting and injuring a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena allegedly over a land dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police officials said on Saturday, 3 February.

Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of BJP opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, inside the chamber of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar area on Friday night, Additional Commissioner of Police Dattatrya Shinde told the media.

Both leaders had gone to the police station over an "unresolved issue" following which the conversation snowballed into a heated argument and then a fight, the police said.