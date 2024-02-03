Telangana: Why Congress & BRS Have a Lot at Stake This Parliamentary Elections

Secondly, he added: "Since the Congress only has 64 seats in the Assembly, even if just a few MLAs go join the BRS, the government could fall. Revanth Reddy would want to protect it at all costs – and therefore, he could be trying to gain the support of the Opposition MLAs."

When BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister in 2014, he only had 63 MLAs. Soon after the win, several Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs joined the BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi), ensuring stability to the government.

In 2019, too, the BRS is learnt to have engineered defections, as 12 out of the 19 Congress MLAs joined the party – even though it had massive majority. In fact, one of the four BRS MLAs who met Revanth Reddy last week was a former Congress MLA – Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

Speaking to The Quint, senior journalist Roshan Ali opined: "In the event of a mass defection from the BRS, what the Congress would do is create a narrative that it is a 'ghar waapsi' of its leaders who were 'stolen' by the BRS. That will be their defence as far as perceptions are concerned."

He added that "even if they don't get 26 MLAs to defect, they can get them to unofficially support the Congress if a no-confidence motion ever arises."