‘I Don’t Have Birth Certificate, Should I Die?’ KCR Slams CAA
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is known for his witty takes on any political issue. On Saturday, 7 March, while addressing concerns over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), KCR came down heavily on the provisions that seek a birth certificate, and that of parents, to establish one's identity.
KCR was speaking at a thanksgiving session in the state Assembly following Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech.
The chief minister said that he has concerns, as he himself was born in his own house in the village and doesn't have a birth certificate since there were no hospitals and documentation back them. Instead, a 'janma namam' (particulars concerning birth) would be written by a local pundit which would not have an official seal, KCR said.
“When I myself don’t have a birth certificate, how can I produce the certificate of my father? Should I die then? When I was born, we had 580 acres of land and a building. When I can’t produce my birth certificate, how will Dalits, STs (Scheduled Tribes) and poor people produce their certificates? From where will they bring it? why is this turmoil in the country?”K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister
Sixty-six-year-old KCR was born in Chintamadaka, close to Siddipet, in erstwhile Medak district in 1954.
KCR also alleged that the new Act is disrespecting the fundamental principle of the Indian Constitution which guarantees equality of religion, caste or creed.
KCR has also said that the international community is looking at the country and discussions in the United Nations over the developments in India are bringing disrepute the country.
He assured the house that a detailed discussion will take place in the session and a resolution will be passed against CAA. Voicing opposition to the amended citizenship law, the state Cabinet on 16 February had urged the Union government to abrogate the CAA.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
