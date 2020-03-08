‘I Don’t Have Birth Certificate, Should I Die?’ KCR Slams CAA

KCR also alleged that the new Act is disrespecting the fundamental principle of the Indian Constitution which guarantees equality of religion, caste or creed.

KCR has also said that the international community is looking at the country and discussions in the United Nations over the developments in India are bringing disrepute the country.

He assured the house that a detailed discussion will take place in the session and a resolution will be passed against CAA. Voicing opposition to the amended citizenship law, the state Cabinet on 16 February had urged the Union government to abrogate the CAA.

