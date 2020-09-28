Tejasvi Surya Calls Bengaluru Terror Hub, Opposition Lashes Out

Bengaluru MP and newly-appointed president of the BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya has come under harsh criticism after his remark on Sunday, 27 September, in which he said that Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities.

While the Opposition has been castigating him for his remarks, objecting to the projection of Bengaluru as a terror hub, the Congress has reportedly also called for his sacking by the BJP.