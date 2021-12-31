Tax Raids on SP MLC Pushpraj Jain; 'Misuse of Central Agencies,' Says Party

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday, 31 December, claimed that Income Tax raids were being conducted at the residence of party MLC Pushpraj 'Pammi' Jain, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

"As soon as respected National President Mr Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out guerilla action at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP! (sic)," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.