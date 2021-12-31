Tax Raids on SP MLC Pushpraj Jain; 'Misuse of Central Agencies,' Says Party
The Samajwadi Party said that the raids were being conducted at the behest of the BJP-led central government.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday, 31 December, claimed that Income Tax raids were being conducted at the residence of party MLC Pushpraj 'Pammi' Jain, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.
"As soon as respected National President Mr Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out guerilla action at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP! (sic)," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.
Pushpraj Jain, the Samajwadi Party leader from Kannauj, had recently inaugurated the ‘Samajwadi Attar,’ a perfume of the party's brand, ahead of the 2022 UP Assembly elections.
Around 50 properties in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, owned by the businessperson who owns perfumery, petrol pumps and cold storage operations, were raided by the I-T department, as per NDTV.
The raid proceedings at Mohammad Yakub Perfume located in Kannauj began at 7 am in the morning.
After Case of Mistaken Identity, Raids on Correct Target: Samajwadi Party
In another recent I-T raid, on the properties linked to Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain, cash worth Rs 197 crore was recovered by the authorities. The BJP had alleged that Jain had links to the Samajwadi Party.
The I-T raids on Piyush Jain were laid in a case of mistaken identity, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had said.
"By mistake, the BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of SP leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Piyush Jain raided," Yadav had been quoted as saying by PTI.
After the raids on party MLC Pushpraj Jain's properties on Friday, the Samajwadi Party has alleged that the BJP has finally found its correct target.
"After the huge failure of the last time, this time BJP's ultimate ally IT has finally raided the place of SP MLC Shri Pushpraj Jain and other perfume traders of Kannauj. Openly misuse of central agencies by scared BJP is common in UP elections. People are watching everything, they will answer by vote," the party said in a tweet.
