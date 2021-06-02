Tamil Nadu Will Not ‘Free’ Temples From State Control. Here’s Why

Tamil Nadu, in the past few months, has been witnessing an intense debate over a campaign to ‘free Hindu temples’. This after, spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev and right-wing outfits including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began harping on their decade-old demand of ‘freeing temples’ from state government control.

Claiming that there are multiple malpractices in the state’s temple administration which falls under the endowment department, Vasudev, in March this year, began a ‘#FreeTNtemples’ campaign and called for people’s support.