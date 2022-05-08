After Dinner With Amit Shah, Sourav Ganguly Says CM Mamata Is 'Very Close to Me'

Downplaying such chatter, Ganguly had on Friday, 6 May, said, "Many speculations are rife... but I have known him (Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that."

He had added that that the Union Home Minister's son Jay Shah – the Secretary at BCCI – was his colleague.

Shah, who was on an official tour of West Bengal, had visited the state for the first time after his party's defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from NDTV.)