Sonia Asks Shah to Resign, Accuses BJP of Spreading Fear & Hate

“CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and the Delhi government is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city,” she said.

Earlier, the Congress declared that party leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi on Thursday.

This was decided in its working committee meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Congress had said that they will hold the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday itself and will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.