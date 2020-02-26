Sonia Asks Shah to Resign, Accuses BJP of Spreading Fear & Hate
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, 26 February demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘failing to maintan law and order’ in Delhi and held the central government responsible for the violent unrest in the national capital over the Citienship Amendment Act (CAA).
“There is a conspiracy behind the violence, country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred,” she said while addressing the media.
Gandhi also slammed the BJP for allegedly giving a free hand to its leaders for delivering hate speeches.
“CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and the Delhi government is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city,” she said.
Earlier, the Congress declared that party leaders will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi on Thursday.
This was decided in its working committee meeting on Wednesday.
Earlier, the Congress had said that they will hold the march to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday itself and will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.
The death toll in the communal violence in northeast Delhi rose to 20, according to GTB Hospital authorities.
