Sidhu Parades MLAs in Show of Strength After Punjab Cong Pres Appointment

Sidhu's team said that 62 MLAs of the 77 Congress MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly were at his residence, reported NDTV.

After congregating at his residence, the MLAs visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar where they offered their prayers. NDTV reported that the congregation is expected to head to Shri Valmiki Mandir Ram Tirath and Shri Durgiana Mandir, adding that a luxury bus was seen entering Sidhu's residence to ferry them.

The MLAs at Sidhu's residence also expressed support for him.

"Why should Sidhu apologise. It's not a public issue. The chief minister has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to public," Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, told reporters at Sidhu's residence.

Meanwhile, the BJP is not missing out on chances to take jibes at the turmoil in the Congress.

BJP national spokseperson RP Singh on Twitter said that "the match had begun, with Sidhu at 62 and Amarinder 15".