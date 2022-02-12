Shiv Sena Will Contest All Future Elections in Goa, Says Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that his party will be contesting all future polls in Goa.

Although the party hadn't concentrated in Goa earlier owing to its friendship with the BJP, Thackeray said that this will change now since the saffron party has “backstabbed” the Shiv Sena.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, he said, “Shiv Sena had not concentrated on Goa in the past due to its friendship with BJP. But considering the political developments, in which BJP back-stabbed Sena, we have decided to contest all future elections in Goa. We will contest panchayat, Assembly and Lok Sabha polls from here... Goa needs Shiv Sena."

The Sena is contesting the 14 February Goa Assembly elections in alliance with the NCP. The party has fielded 10 candidates in the state for the elections this time.