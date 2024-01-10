'Justice For All': Speaker to Decide on Shiv Sena MLAs' Fate. What to Expect?

After over a year of delays, postponements, and intervention by the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar will decide on the disqualification of the MLAs of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde's party) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Wednesday, 10 January.

Narwekar will give his verdict on 34 disqualification petitions that the two sides had filed against each other's MLAs when the Shiv Sena split in June 2022.