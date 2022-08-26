Kejriwal Refers to BJP as 'Murderer of Govts,' Calls for Confidence Motion
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener claimed that the BJP had bought 277 MLAs across the country so far.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, 26 August, referred to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "serial killer" that "murders all governments," and called for a confidence motion on Monday, 29 August.
He said, "The BJP has dismantled several governments and now they have turned toward Delhi. There is a serial killer of governments in our country. The pattern is the same."
He said, "We've calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would've given Rs 20 cr to each MLA then they've bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crores."
"That's why there's inflation as they're using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of common man," the Delhi CM added.
Speaking about the raid at Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, Kejriwal said, "The raid continued for 14 hours, but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid."
Further, the AAP alleged that the BJP was trying to bribe 40 MLAs to leave the party in an attempt to topple the Kejriwal government. The BJP has offered Rs 20 crore to MLAs to make the switch, Kejriwal alleged.
Kejriwal further said:
"All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi's AAP govt, ours is the most popular govt, these forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They'll fabricate false cases against us till Gujarat poll."
He further asked how the BJP had the money to buy so many MLAs.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times.)
