‘Hope You’ll Be Unbiased’: Pilot to Rajasthan’s New Congress Chief

Sachin Pilot has also best wishes to Rajasthan assembly speaker Dr CP Joshi, on his birthday.

Former Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, 29 July, tweeted his Congratulations to Govind Dastara for assuming charge as the new Rajasthan Congress Committee president.

“I hope you will show complete respect, without pressure or partiality,” he wrote, in his tweet.

“Congratulations to Govind Dataraji for assuming charge as Rajasthan Congress Committee president. I hope you will show complete respect, without pressure or partiality, to the workers of this party who have been responsible for bringing this government to power.”
Sachin Pilot
Amid mounting political tensions in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had, on 14 July, announced that the party has removed Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister of the state.

Pilot was also removed as Rajasthan Congress chief and Dotasra appointed in his place.

'Happy Birthday' to Dr CP Joshi

Pilot had, earlier on Wednesday, also tweeted his best wishes to Rajasthan Assembly speaker Dr CP Joshi, on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings and best wishes to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi. May God grant you good health and a long life.”
Sachin Pilot

Pilot, along with 18 rebel MLAs, has taken the Rajasthan Speaker to court for the disqualification notices that had been issued against them. The court has temporarily granted them protection from the Speaker’s actions.

