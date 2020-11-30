TN Assembly Polls: Rajinikanth to Meet With RMM Members on Monday

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth is set to hold a meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Monday, 30 November, morning and members are waiting with anticipation to hear his decision on contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls. District leaders who spoke to TNM on the condition of anonymity, reveal that they are ready to accept his decision to not participate in state politics but hope that will not be the case.

The Mandram's letter to the Kodambakkam police states that a meeting with the district secretaries will be held at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai and 50 members will be in attendance. Participants will be wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing norms, the letter confirms.