RJD to Contest Assam Polls With Like-Minded Parties: Tejaswi Yadav

Speaking during his visit to Guwahati on Saturday, 27 February, RJD supremo Tejaswi Yadav said the party will contest the Assam state Assembly elections 2021 along with “like-minded” parties, news agency PTI reports.

The party has already spoken to the the Congress and will be discussing the alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), he said at a press conference, adding that they would also speak to smaller parties.

The idea behind the move is to target the Hindi-speaking population across 11 assembly constituencies in Assam.