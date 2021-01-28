‘Repeal Laws or Quit’: WB Govt Tables Resolution Against Farm Laws
The resolution prompted BJP MLAs to walk out of Bengal Assembly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
The West Bengal government on Thursday, 28 January tabled a resolution in the state Assembly against the three central farm laws amid opposition from BJP MLAs in the House, ANI reported.
The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee, prompting BJP MLAs to walk out of Bengal Assembly chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.
Saying that tagging farmers of the country as traitors is unacceptable, CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government for the 26 January violence in Delhi and said that PM Modi should convene all-party meeting to discuss the withdrawal of farm laws.
“We are with the farmers and we want withdrawal of these laws. The farm laws have been passed forcibly. The Modi government has badly handled the situation in Delhi and the BJP is responsible for what had happened there. First tackle Delhi then think of Bengal,” she said, as quoted by ANI.
“The police could not tackle the situation in Delhi. If it had been Bengal then Amit bhaiya would have said, "kya hua?" We strongly condemn it. We want these three laws to be repealed. Either you withdraw the laws or leave the chair,” she added.
Banerjee on Tuesday too had taken to Twitter to condemn the violence in Delhi.
“Deeply disturbed by worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation [sic],” she had tweeted.
“First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India and farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers and repeal the draconian laws,” she had said.
