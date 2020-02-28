Rajini Sir Please! Why Mix Delhi Riots With Film Promotion?

Is Rajinikanth tapping into his newfound political persona, to feed his superstardom, especially before the release of a film?

For a fan like myself, who has grown up on his films - and for whom the line between the on-screen demigod with wavy hair, and the off-screen, charismatic sexagenarian is blurry - this question is both tricky and icky. Nevertheless, hear me out.

When superstar Rajinikanth speaks, the nation listens.

Especially, when it comes to issues that affect the society and the people. Like the Jallikattu protests, or the Sterlite protests, or the violence against students in Jamia University, or the recent violence in Delhi.

And whatever he says becomes political, and in most cases, controversial. The hullabaloo over his comments on Periyar's anti-religion march at a private gathering, is ample illustration.

His comments tend to receive 100 times more exposure than that of others (he is Baasha, after all). But it appears that his comments, in addition to being intelligently worded, are also well timed. The pattern becomes clear if one were to go back by just four years. In other words, “aap chronology samajhiye”.