Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha Marshalled Out of State Assembly

Rajendra Gudha said that he would present a red diary in the Assembly, which he claimed was 'politically explosive'.

Sacked Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was on Monday, 24 July, marshalled out of the state Assembly after he took on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and said that he would present a "red diary" which he claimed to be "politically explosive".

The diary was allegedly recovered during an IT raid in the past on Ashok Gehlot's associate, Dharmendra Singh Rathore, by Gudha.

Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with the "red diary" and had an argument with him, after which Joshi asked Gudha to come to his chamber even as the latter waved the diary.

Afterwards, the sacked minister confronted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

After he was marshalled out, visuals showed Gudha trying to re-enter the Assembly forcibly, but he was stopped at the entrance. Later, he was suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of the ongoing session.

Gudha told the press that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the Assembly before the session began, and claimed that it allegedly contained some ”secrets”.

The Speaker adjourned the House after BJP MLAs created an uproar over the issue.

Last week, Gudha was sacked for questioning his government’s success in tackling crimes against women in the Assembly.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed to ensure women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves - why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha had said, as per NDTV.

"I always speak the truth. That is who I am. I follow my conscience. I got punished for speaking the truth," he further said, adding that he had been punished for speaking the truth.

