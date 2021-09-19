Rajasthan CM's OSD Resigns Over His Tweet on Amarinder Singh's Resignation

A tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma, which was a jibe on the political developments in Punjab, has landed him in the soup, leading to his resignation.

Lokesh Sharma on the night of Saturday, 18 September, sent his resignation to the chief minister explaining the background of the tweet and said that it is up to the CM to accept it or reject it.

His tweet said, "Majboot ko Majboor, Mamooli ko Magroor kiya jaye, baad hi khet to khaye, us fasal to kaun bachaye. (When the strong is forced down and the minor is made to feel proud; when the fence eats the field, who will save that crop)."