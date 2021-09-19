Rajasthan CM's OSD Resigns Over His Tweet on Amarinder Singh's Resignation
I sincerely apologise if my tweet has hurt the sentiments of the party, government and high command, he wrote.
A tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma, which was a jibe on the political developments in Punjab, has landed him in the soup, leading to his resignation.
Lokesh Sharma on the night of Saturday, 18 September, sent his resignation to the chief minister explaining the background of the tweet and said that it is up to the CM to accept it or reject it.
His tweet said, "Majboot ko Majboor, Mamooli ko Magroor kiya jaye, baad hi khet to khaye, us fasal to kaun bachaye. (When the strong is forced down and the minor is made to feel proud; when the fence eats the field, who will save that crop)."
Sharma in his tweet was seen as questioning the Congress forcing Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to resign, and directly questioning the decision of the party high command.
The tweet went viral and soon was discussed in the Delhi corridors too.
Looking at the situation escalating, and him being the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sharma sent his resignation.
In his resignation, he expressed his apology and said, "I keep tweeting almost daily. I sincerely apologise if my tweet has hurt the sentiments of the party, government and high command in any way. My intentions, my words and my feelings were not meant to hurt anyone in any way and never will be."
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.