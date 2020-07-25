Raj BJP Meets Guv Over CM Gehlot’s Alleged ‘Threat’ to Raj Bhavan

As the Rajasthan political crisis intensified, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Saturday, 25 July, met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments that the people of India might gherao the Raj Bhavan if he doesn’t call for an Assembly session.

The party submitted a memorandum to the governor stating that “Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhavan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124”.

CM Gehlot on Friday had said that the governor seems to be under pressure to not call an Assembly session. Requesting the governor to not come under any pressure, Gehlot had said that his government will not be responsible if the public comes and surrounds the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the media, BJP state President Satish Punia said that Gehlot’s ‘warning’ is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code.