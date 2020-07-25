Raj BJP Meets Guv Over CM Gehlot’s Alleged ‘Threat’ to Raj Bhavan
BJP state president Satish Punia said that Gehlot’s ‘warning’ is a punishable offence under IPC.
As the Rajasthan political crisis intensified, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Saturday, 25 July, met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra over Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments that the people of India might gherao the Raj Bhavan if he doesn’t call for an Assembly session.
The party submitted a memorandum to the governor stating that “Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhavan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124”.
CM Gehlot on Friday had said that the governor seems to be under pressure to not call an Assembly session. Requesting the governor to not come under any pressure, Gehlot had said that his government will not be responsible if the public comes and surrounds the Raj Bhavan.
Addressing the media, BJP state President Satish Punia said that Gehlot’s ‘warning’ is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code.
“The warning that ‘8 crore people will gherao the Raj Bhavan’ given by Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state can invite punishment under Section 124 of the IPC,” Punia told the media after meeting the governor.
BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said that Gehlot should resign for his comments.
“Chief Minister is the head of the state and he said he'll not be responsible for a breach in law and order situation. If not him, then who'll be responsible? He should tender resignation for using such language,” Kataria said, reported news agency ANI.
CM Gehlot was also scheduled to meet the governor on Saturday.
The meeting of the BJP delegation comes a day after Congress MLAs belonging to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s camp staged a ‘dharna’ at the Raj Bhavan, demanding the convening of an Assembly session.
The MLAs sat on the lawns and raised slogans at the governor's official residence, and showed victory signs earlier when they reached Raj Bhavan, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, a meeting took place between Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday wherein the issue of having a special Assembly session was raised.
Governor Mishra has reportedly sought legal opinion on calling the session, sources told news channels.
