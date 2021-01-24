‘I’ve Come to Help, Not Tell You My Mann Ki Baat’: Rahul in TN

Beginning his campaign for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, which are slated to be held in May, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, 24 January, attacked the BJP government in the Centre, accusing them of insulting Tamil culture, and of subjecting the state to poor policies.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are struggling because of the policies of the BJP and the policies of the state government. I have come here to help. You are all aware of the relationship that my family shares with the state, the love that Indira ji and my father received from this state. I am indebted to you for all this love and affection,” he said.