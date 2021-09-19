‘Event Over’: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Record Vaccination on PM’s Birthday
India administered 2.5 crore doses of vaccine in a single day on Friday, 17 September, to mark PM Modi's birthday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 19 September, took a dig at the government's record vaccination drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that the "event" was over now.
India administered 2.5 crore doses of vaccine in a single day on Friday, 17 September, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Modi.
Rahul Gandhi also shared a graph of the vaccination trend in the last 10 days as per data from the CoWIN website to show the decline in inoculations after the record.
Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi had shared a tweet stating that he was "looking forward" to many more days of 2.1 crore vaccinations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.