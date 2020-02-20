‘Quoted Out of Context’: Waris Pathan on ‘15 Crore Muslims’ Remark

While admitting that he has been angry like many Indians that the Centre is neglecting issues concerning CAA, NRC and NPA, the former MLA from Mumbai said, "Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion."

In his speech, Pathan had said that members of the Muslim community may be as less as 15 crore but they can give a fitting reply to the majority community if needed.

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the forefront. I want to tell these people, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are just 15 crore but can be a bigger force than the 100 crore majority population," Pathan can be heard saying.