‘Quoted Out of Context’: Waris Pathan on ‘15 Crore Muslims’ Remark
AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Thursday, 20 February, issued a statement to the media, saying he has been quoted out of context after being criticised for comments he made on Wednesday.
Speaking at a public event in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, the former Byculla MLA Pathan had said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, ANI reported.
In a video of the address, Pathan can be seen saying that when the entire Muslim community comes together, it will have a huge impact.
"I hereby wish to state that the media reports on TV channels showing my statement made in the public meeting at Gulbarga five days back have totally quoted me out of context," Pathan claimed in a media statement on late Thursday evening.
While admitting that he has been angry like many Indians that the Centre is neglecting issues concerning CAA, NRC and NPA, the former MLA from Mumbai said, "Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion."
In his speech, Pathan had said that members of the Muslim community may be as less as 15 crore but they can give a fitting reply to the majority community if needed.
"They tell us that we have kept our women in the forefront. I want to tell these people, only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. We are just 15 crore but can be a bigger force than the 100 crore majority population," Pathan can be heard saying.
BJP Slams Pathan for ‘’Hate Speech’’
A BJP youth wing leader from Pune on Thursday submitted a complaint application to the police against Pathan for his remarks.
Parismal Deshpande, a BJYM worker, submitted the written application at the Deccan Gymkhana police station, demanding action against Pathan for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of a community, PTI reported.
Deshpande, in his complaint stated, that Pathan reportedly said "15 crore hai lekin 100 crore pe bhari hai' (We are 15 crore but we can dominate 100 crore).
"The statement by Pathan promotes violence and create a divide between two communities,” he said.
"Because of such statements, there are possibilities of atmosphere getting vitiated. Hence, he should be booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (outraging religious feelings), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace)," Deshpande said in the complaint, according to PTI.
An officer from the Deccan police station confirmed receiving the application.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP took to Twitter to slam Pathan, saying, "Waris Pathan, who are you threatening? Shiv Sena led government may tolerate your comments; but BJP and people of Maharashtra will teach you a lesson that your hate-mongering speeches will be shut."
(With inputs from ANI.)
